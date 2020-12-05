FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($10.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($7.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.48) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

