FY2021 EPS Estimates for Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Raised by Analyst

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murata Manufacturing in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murata Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

MRAAY stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.78. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $22.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

