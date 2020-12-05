FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Increased by Analyst

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Glencore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.63. Glencore has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

