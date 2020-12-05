FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Boosted by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.31. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

NYSE BMO opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

