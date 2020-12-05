FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Raised by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $8.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.87. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$95.80.

Shares of BMO opened at C$98.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.53. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

