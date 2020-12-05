FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) – Pi Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a report issued on Monday, November 30th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $14.40 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.97.

TSE WDO opened at C$10.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

