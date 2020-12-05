FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $271.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.72 and its 200-day moving average is $259.24. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

