FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.82) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($9.68). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $71.75 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.48) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,934 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

