FY2020 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $16.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.65. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

NYSE UNH opened at $349.89 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.