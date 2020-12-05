FY2020 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Increased by Analyst

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Terreno Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

