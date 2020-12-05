FY2020 EPS Estimates for Southern Energy Corp. (SOU.V) (CVE:SOU) Decreased by Cormark

Southern Energy Corp. (SOU.V) (CVE:SOU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern Energy Corp. (SOU.V) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Southern Energy Corp. (SOU.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of SOU stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Southern Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,916.24, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets covering an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

