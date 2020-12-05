FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.73). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.48) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,934 shares during the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

