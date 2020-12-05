FY2020 EPS Estimates for Peak Fintech Group Inc. Reduced by Zacks Investment Research (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peak Fintech Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Get Peak Fintech Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PKKFF opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Peak Fintech Group has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.62.

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.