FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 611,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 101,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

