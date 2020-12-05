FY2020 EPS Estimates for Innate Pharma S.A. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Innate Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innate Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of IPHA opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $443.87 million and a P/E ratio of -16.53.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.