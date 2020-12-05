FY2020 EPS Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Raised by Analyst

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

CENX stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.