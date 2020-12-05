FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($9.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.55). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

ALGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

