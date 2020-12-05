FY2020 EPS Estimates for 23589 Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRG)

23589 (NYSE:PRG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for 23589 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 23589’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

PRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on 23589 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of 23589 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on 23589 in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

PRG opened at $57.23 on Thursday. 23589 has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

About 23589

There is no company description available for PROG Holdings Inc

