FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fresnillo in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FNLPF. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “add” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

