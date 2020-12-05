FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Edison International Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Edison International stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

