FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Issued By Cormark

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:BDI opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67. Black Diamond Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

