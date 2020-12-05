FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Investec downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Barclays by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

