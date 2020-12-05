Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 9.4% Following Insider Selling

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price dropped 9.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.66. Approximately 1,756,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 690,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Specifically, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $146,775.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,761,153.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,621 shares of company stock worth $6,575,371. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

