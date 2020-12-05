Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fortis has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fortis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

