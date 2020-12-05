FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,281,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $56,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 90.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 420,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 29.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Insiders sold 110,104 shares of company stock worth $3,469,788 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

