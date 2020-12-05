Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) Insider Purchases £1,240.32 in Stock

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,240.32 ($1,620.49).

FSFL opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 46.11 and a quick ratio of 46.10. The company has a market capitalization of £618.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.81. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.03 ($1.66).

Get Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) alerts:

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.