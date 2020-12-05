FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $2.03. FlexShopper shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 8,819 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.97.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 27,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,319.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 128,801 shares of company stock worth $218,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FlexShopper by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

