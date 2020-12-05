Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $362,498.40 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FLEX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 41.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

