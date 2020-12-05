FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 359.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,584 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $268.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.84. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on FLT. 140166 cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cfra raised FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.