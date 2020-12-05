Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,000 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 151,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 69.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

