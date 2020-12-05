Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 4,100 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

