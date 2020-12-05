Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Invesco by 108.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 317,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 111.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Invesco stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

