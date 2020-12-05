Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Snap-on by 85.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $1,142,836.16. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $1,277,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,637.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $181.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $181.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

