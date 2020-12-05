Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $132.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

