Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $30.72 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

