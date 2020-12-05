Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $990,000 Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after purchasing an additional 942,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,988 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $23.45 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

