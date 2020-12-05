Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.79 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 54.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 57,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $1,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

