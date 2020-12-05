Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

RL stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

