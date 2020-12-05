Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 180,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116,026 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

