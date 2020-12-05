Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 900 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 424.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $93.10 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

