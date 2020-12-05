Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 4,400 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 214.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $47.22 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

