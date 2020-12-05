Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 12,600 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,275,000 after buying an additional 190,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 318,632 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.