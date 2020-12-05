Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $197.00 at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVE. Loop Capital lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

Five Below stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after buying an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Five Below by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Five Below by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

