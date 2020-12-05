Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $174.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $167.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
