Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $174.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $167.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

