Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $160.00 at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.
Shares of FIVE opened at $161.62 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $167.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 103,867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Five Below by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $697,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
