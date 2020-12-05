Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $160.00 at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

Shares of FIVE opened at $161.62 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $167.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 103,867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Five Below by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $697,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

