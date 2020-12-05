First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $230,000.

NYSE FEO opened at $14.38 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

There is no company description available for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund.

