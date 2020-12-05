First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,324 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of First Solar worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 46.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,739 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,919 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Solar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $39,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,342,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

