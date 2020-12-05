First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) & Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Head to Head Contrast

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get First Niles Financial alerts:

This table compares First Niles Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 21.13% 13.25% 1.47%

This table compares First Niles Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 1.93 $20.69 million $3.04 10.91

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Dividends

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Niles Financial and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats First Niles Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. It accepts checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers various loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.