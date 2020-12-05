First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBI. Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.30.

FMBI opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $721,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 544.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $963,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

