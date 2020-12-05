First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

